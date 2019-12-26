Boos and Bravos (Dec. 26)

Planning Board stands up to Great Escape
Bravos to the town of Queensbury Planning Board for holding Great Escape accountable for a 165-foot tall ride that exceeded the agreed-upon height standards and was met with complaints from neighbors. When Great Escape appeared to be balking at neighbors’ complaints, the Planning Board seemed to take some pleasure in compiling a list of requirements for an environmental study, including compiling a comprehensive list of the age, species and expected life of every tree between Great Escape and the neighbors around Glen Lake. That’s creative stuff. Great Escape finally agreed to move the ride to another part of the amusement park.
Neighboring towns rally to help Argyle
Bravos to the Hartford and Kingsbury highway departments for rallying to aid the town of Argyle after its town highway superintendent was killed and four of its workers hurt in a tragic morning crash during the height of a day-long snowstorm. With a department of only seven, the help from neighboring communities was essential in keeping Argyle roads safe. County highway Superintendent Deborah Donohue also pitched in at the Argyle garage to help oversee the effort. Its actions like these that tell you all you need to know about the value of living in a small town.
Producers, businesses brought together
Bravos to “Taste of NY” for its sponsorship of an event at SUNY Adirondack that brought a total of 37 vendors, including regional farmers, food and beverage producers, brewers, cider and wine makers and distillers together to connect producers of products with businesses in the region. It’s a great way for local businesses and producers to help each other.
Mall would like to add apartments
Bravos to Pyramid Management Group for its plans to change the zoning at Aviation Mall and build an apartment complex behind its current facility. With the retail market a continuing challenge for malls everywhere, adding nearby apartments could lead to new stores that would cater to a different type of market and make the mall the center of a niche community. The idea is definitely worth exploring further.
Thrift shop meant to help people, horses
Bravos to the Spring Hill Horse Rescue of Clarendon, Vt. for establishing “The Frugal Pig” at the former Family Dollar location in Whitehall. The non-profit established a thrift shop concept at the venue and has a wide array of clothing and supplies for sale, with the proceeds going to help rescue horses in need.
Fort Edward businesses come together
Bravos to the new “Promote Fort Edward” organization for its work in giving the defunct chamber of commerce a new start by getting village and town businesses to work together to improve the current business climate. There have been several new businesses in Fort Edward in the past year, and working together is a great way for the town and village to move forward with the business community.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representatives Barbara Sealy and Al Matrose.