Boos and Bravos: Christmas Eve march successful again

Christmas Eve march successful again
Bravos to Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Coon and all those who participated in another successful Christmas Eve Road March in Glens Falls. Coon founded the event 15 years ago and more than 1,000 turned out this year. While the event is intended to support soldiers and their families during the holiday season, it was also a time of remembrance, with Coon wearing the dog tags of five soldiers he enlisted who are now deceased.
Proper diet important in battle against diabetes
Bravos to Amelia Gelnett for her continued efforts to help people with diabetes as health coordinator for Comfort Food Community. Gelnett continues to create customized boxes of produce to help patients have a more balanced diet and lose weight. While some have lost 10 to 20 pounds, it isn’t enough to have a significant impact. Gelnett continues to fight the good fight, however, and educate many about how important diet can be in dealing with their disease.
Undersheriff takes stand against double-dipping
Bravos to Warren County’s new undersheriff Terry Comeau for not taking his full salary and retirement pension in his new position. The practice, known as double-dipping by county employees, is often objected to by county officials and citizens, but is entirely legal. Comeau, a retired county sheriff’s investigator, could have sought a waiver from the state to receive his full undersheriff salary as well as his pension of $64,000. Comeau decided not to seek the waiver, and that will save the county tens of thousands of dollars.
Announcer to be inducted in hall of fame
Bravos to Adirondack Thunder announcer Dan Miner for being elected to the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame. Many might not know his name or even recognize him in the street, but Miner’s voice has been a staple of Adirondack hockey games for years. It is a great honor and shows what he has meant to hockey night in Glens Falls.
Bolton land to be preserved
Bravos to the McGurl family for agreeing to sell a tract of land – 212 acres – to the Lake George Land Conservancy so the land can be used for hiking, while preserving important wetlands in Bolton. Another step forward for conservation.
New sheriff fulfills campaign promise
Bravos to new Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr for immediately living up to one of his campaign promises by restoring the office’s membership at the Zone 5 Law Enforcement Training Academy so it can better recruit officers instead of using lateral transfers from local police agencies. The lateral transfers were often causing a hardship for local police agencies, leading to hard feelings between them and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
