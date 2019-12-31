Boos and Bravos: Christmas Eve march successful again

Christmas Eve march successful again

Bravos to Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Coon and all those who participated in another successful Christmas Eve Road March in Glens Falls. Coon founded the event 15 years ago and more than 1,000 turned out this year. While the event is intended to support soldiers and their families during the holiday season, it was also a time of remembrance, with Coon wearing the dog tags of five soldiers he enlisted who are now deceased.

Proper diet important in battle against diabetes

Bravos to Amelia Gelnett for her continued efforts to help people with diabetes as health coordinator for Comfort Food Community. Gelnett continues to create customized boxes of produce to help patients have a more balanced diet and lose weight. While some have lost 10 to 20 pounds, it isn’t enough to have a significant impact. Gelnett continues to fight the good fight, however, and educate many about how important diet can be in dealing with their disease.

Undersheriff takes stand against double-dipping

