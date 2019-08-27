Whitehall hopes to help kids with homework
Whitehall residents are launching “Hope After-School” homework program to offer students in grades 3-5 homework help and tutoring from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Our Lady of Hope. Fridays will feature various life skills activities like cooking and social etiquette or field trips.
Bravos to the Revive Whitehall Committee, which is listening closely to residents after a survey revealed an overwhelming need for an after-school program to help students with their homework. It is the type of hands-on program that can really make a difference in the future of many children. Other communities might want to follow Whitehall’s progress on this issue closely.
Ticonderoga to get more health care providers
While Glens Falls Hospital is cutting primary care providers to the south, Hudson Headwaters…
Bravos to Hudson Headwaters for expanding its network of primary care providers to the Ticonderoga market. With the advantage of some federal funding, the medical group will add four providers to its offices in Ticonderoga. It now has 12 providers in Ticonderoga.
`Take A Bite’ a big lift for Glens Falls
GLENS FALLS — This Wednesday will be the first in 11 weeks without a Take a Bite but downtow…
Bravos to the Glens Falls Collaborative for another successful summer season with the “Take A Bite” event in downtown Glens Falls. The event has quickly become a staple in downtown, drawing big crowds and allowing restaurants to expand their reach with sidewalk tastings.
Glens Falls Hospital misleads public
Glens Falls Hospital can no longer meet the increased demand for outpatient behavioral healt…
Boos to Glens Falls Hospital for trying to mislead the public by initially denying a report that the hospital was going to close its mental health unit, only to acknowledge it was true less than 24 hours later. This editorial board also asked CEO Dianne Shugrue to meet so we could get a better understanding of what is happening at the hospital. Shugrue declined to meet, leaving the editorial board and the public with many unanswered questions.
Council disagrees with new EPA proposal
Bravos to the Adirondack Council for its opposition to a proposal by the Environmental Protection Agency to allow aging power plants to get special permits for a net increase in pollution while not implementing new pollution controls. The Council has concerns that loosening of the standards could lead to a return of acid rain in the Adirondacks.
Glens Falls softball returns
GLENS FALLS — If you’ve driven past Crandall Park on a Wednesday evening this summer, you ma…
Bravos to Edward Corcoran and Ken Quimbly, two longtime slow pitch softball players, for their work in rounding up support to resurrect the Glens Falls recreation softball league at Crandall Park. Long a tradition, the league did not operate last year because of lack of interest. But with Corcoran and Quimby recruiting teams, the league was back with six teams this year.
Hartford preserves Civil War landmark
HARTFORD — Raising a centuries-old building several feet off its foundation happens slowly, …
Bravos to the town of Hartford for consistently putting aside funds over the past few years so that it could ensure the preservation of New York’s last Civil War recruitment station. Significant work has begun on preserving the Hartford landmark. Building on the $25,000 the town put aside, Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner helped the town secure a $125,000 grant from the state.
Historical society makes its mark
The Fort Ann Historical Society has erected a 10-foot timeline depicting the history of Fort Ann, from 1650 to 2013, in the pocket park just north of the village of Fort Ann.
Bravos to the Fort Ann Historical Society for its efforts to install a 10-foot long timeline of Fort Ann history along Route 4. It is the type of effort that will be paying dividends for decades to come. People love to know about their own history, as well as the places they are visiting, especially when it is a rich history like Fort Ann’s.
Post-Star editorials represent the opinion of The Post-Star’s editorial board, which consists of Interim Publisher Brian Corcoran, Editor Ken Tingley, Projects Editor Will Doolittle and citizen representatives Connie Bosse, Barbara Sealy and Alan Whitcomb.
