Boo2You Halloween festival moved to Glens Falls City Park

GLENS FALLS — The Boo2You Halloween festival has been moved from downtown Glens Falls to City Park.

The event will take place on Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Children and adults are encouraged to attend in costume to trick or treat and enjoy the festivities. This year's rain date is Oct. 31 at the same time.

There will be 20 candy and non-candy treat stations for trick-or-treating, with candy donated by The Candy Space, the new space-themed interactive candy store in the outlet plazas in Queensbury.

LARAC is presenting a Fun Zone with community crafts and games. Halloween music will be in the City Park bandstand, offered by DeeJay DuBray. Costumed characters will pose for photos.

The highlight will be the spooky dance performances by local dance studios, according to a news release. This year the entertainment also includes shadow casting by Kayla Toney.

There will be a carved pumpkin alley featuring designs by students at St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School.

The winner of the Halloween House Contest will be announced during the event at 3:50 p.m. from the bandstand. People are invited to explore the decorated houses by downloading a map from www.glensfallscollaborative.com.

Greater Glens Falls Transit is offering free trolley and bus rides along their regular routes to any child wearing a costume between 1:30 and 4:30 the day of the event. Call 518-792-1085 or visit https://gftransit.org/schedule/ for route map and schedule.

The event is presented by the Glens Falls Collaborative and sponsored by The Candy Space, World Awareness Children’s Museum, The Chronicle, Glens Falls Printing, Hank’s Flooring, the Glens Falls Business Improvement District and the city of Glens Falls.

The Collaborative is seeking volunteers and businesses to participate. Visit the Collaborative website for more details.

