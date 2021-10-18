 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Boo2You Halloween festival moved to Glens Falls City Park

Boo2You Halloween festival moved to Glens Falls City Park

Seen here is the dance party during the 2019 Boo2You Halloween event in downtown Glens Falls. This year's event is moving to City Park.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — The Boo2You Halloween festival has been moved from downtown Glens Falls to City Park.

The event will take place on Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Children and adults are encouraged to attend in costume to trick or treat and enjoy the festivities. This year's rain date is Oct. 31 at the same time.

There will be 20 candy and non-candy treat stations for trick-or-treating, with candy donated by The Candy Space, the new space-themed interactive candy store in the outlet plazas in Queensbury.

LARAC is presenting a Fun Zone with community crafts and games. Halloween music will be in the City Park bandstand, offered by DeeJay DuBray. Costumed characters will pose for photos.

The highlight will be the spooky dance performances by local dance studios, according to a news release. This year the entertainment also includes shadow casting by Kayla Toney.

There will be a carved pumpkin alley featuring designs by students at St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School.

The winner of the Halloween House Contest will be announced during the event at 3:50 p.m. from the bandstand. People are invited to explore the decorated houses by downloading a map from www.glensfallscollaborative.com.

People are also reading…

Greater Glens Falls Transit is offering free trolley and bus rides along their regular routes to any child wearing a costume between 1:30 and 4:30 the day of the event. Call 518-792-1085 or visit https://gftransit.org/schedule/ for route map and schedule.

The event is presented by the Glens Falls Collaborative and sponsored by The Candy Space, World Awareness Children’s Museum, The Chronicle, Glens Falls Printing, Hank’s Flooring, the Glens Falls Business Improvement District and the city of Glens Falls.

The Collaborative is seeking volunteers and businesses to participate. Visit the Collaborative website for more details.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden honors Powell as 'a dear friend and a patriot'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News