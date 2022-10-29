Boo 2 You turns Glen Street into Halloween town

GLENS FALLS — Despite chillier temperatures on Saturday afternoon, the sun was shining on the large crowd gathered in costumes for the annual Boo 2 You event in downtown Glens Falls.

Families dressed in coordinating outfits, kids in large inflatable costumes and even decorated strollers and wagons moved from table to table collecting candy donated by sponsors of the event, The Candy Space, as well as stickers, plastic fangs and goodie bags.

The free event has returned to Glen Street in Glens Falls for over 10 years, thanks to the efforts of local businesses and the Glens Falls Collaborative. This year, however, the Halloween tradition exceeded the results of last year’s event that was scaled back due to the pandemic.

Casey Scoville, chairperson of the event and a board member of the Glens Falls Collaborative, thanked the businesses and volunteers ahead of Saturday’s festivities.

“More than 40 businesses contribute to this event such as Finders Keepers, BD, Candy Space, DJ Duane Bullard, and Cool Insuring Arena. In fact, the Adirondack Thunder have their home opener after our event but Gunner will be coming to Boo 2 You to trick or treat with everyone. And, of course, we can’t thank enough the dozens of volunteers that help in making this event a complete success,” Scoville said in a news release.

The cast of youth actors preparing for the November production of “The School of Rock: The Musical,” performed one of the hits from the upcoming show coming to the Charles R. Wood Theater from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20.

Candy tables were set up on either side of Glen Street from Centennial Circle to the Bay Street intersection and some additional participating restaurants on Ridge Street. City Park was also set up with more candy stops and pony rides.