 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bone-chilling temperatures headed to region

  • 0

Extremely cold temperatures are heading to the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday. Wild chills as low as 10 below to 30 below zero are possible for the Capital Region and Lake George area, according to the NY-Alert notification system.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high temperature of 26 degrees, dropping to -4 degrees at night, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday’s high temperature will be 7 degrees.

People are advised to use caution when traveling outside and wear appropriate clothing including a hat and gloves. Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia-led troops pull out of Kazakhstan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News