Bone-chilling temperatures headed to region

Extremely cold temperatures are heading to the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday. Wild chills as low as 10 below to 30 below zero are possible for the Capital Region and Lake George area, according to the NY-Alert notification system.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high temperature of 26 degrees, dropping to -4 degrees at night, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday’s high temperature will be 7 degrees.

People are advised to use caution when traveling outside and wear appropriate clothing including a hat and gloves. Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.