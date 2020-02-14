Bond vote coming for proposed new Cambridge firehouse

If approved, the 25-year bond would add $219,000 per year to the village’s budget, leading to an estimated tax increase of $1.05 per $1,000 of assessed value, Bogle said. That number could decrease slightly when new figures for the village’s total taxable value are confirmed.

Bogle said the bond would add only $119,000 per year to the budget because the village makes the last $100,000 payment on a five-year $500,000 bond this year. Instead of retiring that payment, the village would keep the $100,000 in the budget and add $119,000, which accounts for the tax increase.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve been looking for other funding for years,” said former Fire Chief Harold “Poke” Speizio, chairman of the building committee. “There’s none for buildings.” The towns can’t legally fund a capital project for the village.

One solution would be to form an independent fire district for the department’s coverage area.

“The tax rate would be the same for the entire district” and the burden wouldn’t fall solely on village taxpayers, Speizio said. A 2014 attempt to form a fire district was rebuffed by the towns, but “we’ve had a lot of conversations with people who want to pursue a fire district,” he said.