Bond vote coming for proposed new Cambridge firehouse

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Fire Department is hoping for voter approval of a $3.7 million bond next month to build a new firehouse.
Firefighters say the 1951 brick building on West Main Street is too small, is deteriorating and doesn’t meet modern requirements for safety and accessibility.
Firetrucks are custom-built at extra expense to squeeze into the bays. Firefighters have to stop traffic on Main Street to maneuver trucks in and out of the building, and there’s almost no parking.
The all-volunteer department is part of the village of Cambridge and contracts with the surrounding towns of Cambridge, Jackson, White Creek, and Arlington, Vt., to provide coverage. It responded to about 175 calls in 2018, said Cambridge Village Mayor Carmen Bogle. Equipment is owned by the village and purchased through a combination of fundraising by firefighters and village budget appropriations.
Firefighters want to build a new firehouse on land they own on the east side of the village. The site is directly across Gilbert Street from the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad and Cambridge Family Health Center.
The proposal calls for a 10,000-square-foot building with five bays, offices, dedicated storage and cleaning rooms, and a large room for training and meetings. Trucks could be pulled all the way out of the garage for washing. Firefighters and visitors would have separate parking to the side. The building would meet current standards of safety, accessibility, energy efficiency and storm resistance.
If approved, the 25-year bond would add $219,000 per year to the village’s budget, leading to an estimated tax increase of $1.05 per $1,000 of assessed value, Bogle said. That number could decrease slightly when new figures for the village’s total taxable value are confirmed.
Bogle said the bond would add only $119,000 per year to the budget because the village makes the last $100,000 payment on a five-year $500,000 bond this year. Instead of retiring that payment, the village would keep the $100,000 in the budget and add $119,000, which accounts for the tax increase.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’ve been looking for other funding for years,” said former Fire Chief Harold “Poke” Speizio, chairman of the building committee. “There’s none for buildings.” The towns can’t legally fund a capital project for the village.
One solution would be to form an independent fire district for the department’s coverage area.
“The tax rate would be the same for the entire district” and the burden wouldn’t fall solely on village taxpayers, Speizio said. A 2014 attempt to form a fire district was rebuffed by the towns, but “we’ve had a lot of conversations with people who want to pursue a fire district,” he said.
Fire departments in Greenwich and Salem recently completed new firehouses, but Speizio said their situations are different. Salem’s nonprofit, independent fire company was exempt from prevailing wage and other financial requirements.
Fire company members with building skills did much of the construction with in-kind donations from local businesses. The Greenwich building is “a garage with offices inside,” Speizio said, without separate space for training. Both organizations receive more municipal support than Cambridge, he said.
Cambridge firefighters have been organizing fundraisers and will start a capital campaign to raise money from the community, Speizio said.
“For every $100,000 we can put into the building, it will save $200,000 through the life of the loan,” he said.
Bogle admitted that the tax increase may be hard on village residents, but “the longer it takes, the square footage shrinks and the price goes up. Fire protection is one of the most important services we provide.”
The experience in other towns is that once a project is committed, people come forward with donations that can bring down the cost significantly, she said.
The fire department will hold a final information session on March 14, four days before the referendum on March 18.