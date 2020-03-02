Bond refinancing will save Warren County millions of dollars

Warren County's strong financial footing has allowed it to refinance debt, saving the county $4.1 million in anticipated bond payments.

The county was able to refinance the remaining payments on the $16 million Human Services building, which was completed in 2009, after the county's bond rating was improved last year to AA-stable. The rating has improved three times since the financial crises of the late 2000s.

That allowed the county to sell the bonds at 1.2 percent interest, compared to the 4 percent for which the bonds were initially sold when the project was started.

"We hit the market at the absolute best time," Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan said. "It worked out very well for the county."

Swan had initially advised supervisors in December that the savings would be about $3.7 million based on a 1.74 percent interest rate, but the final interest number of 1.2 percent will result in about $280,000 in savings annually for the remaining 15 years on the bonds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"This turned out even better than we hoped," Swan said.