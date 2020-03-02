Bond refinancing will save Warren County millions of dollars

Warren County's strong financial footing has allowed it to refinance debt, saving the county $4.1 million in anticipated bond payments.
The county was able to refinance the remaining payments on the $16 million Human Services building, which was completed in 2009, after the county's bond rating was improved last year to AA-stable. The rating has improved three times since the financial crises of the late 2000s.
That allowed the county to sell the bonds at 1.2 percent interest, compared to the 4 percent for which the bonds were initially sold when the project was started.
"We hit the market at the absolute best time," Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan said. "It worked out very well for the county."
Swan had initially advised supervisors in December that the savings would be about $3.7 million based on a 1.74 percent interest rate, but the final interest number of 1.2 percent will result in about $280,000 in savings annually for the remaining 15 years on the bonds.
"This turned out even better than we hoped," Swan said.
Swan said county financial staff had a conference call with bond rater Standard & Poors, and the rating focused on how Warren County was getting ready for New York state's desire to deal with rising Medicaid costs.
The company's advisers were pleased to see that Warren County leaders were putting together plans to deal with the state action.
"They were surprised we were talking about it," Swan said. "We were a little ahead of the curve, and that was nice."
The county's fund balance, which has grown to at least $21 million heading into the end of 2019, was a big reason for the good rating, as the savings gives the county a good cushion to weather any economic downturns.
In all, the county had about $40 million in debt on construction projects that included the Human Services building, court renovations and its share of SUNY Adirondack construction.
Sales tax and occupancy tax numbers were also good for early 2020, with sales tax up 6.5 percent for January and occupancy tax up 7 percent. That was before the February break, where good weather brought good crowds of snowmobilers and skiers to the region.
