Bonacio DRI projects to go before Glens Falls Planning Board

GLENS FALLS — SpringCity Development will bring its Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects for buildings on South and Elm streets in front of the city Planning Board on Tuesday.

The development firm for the Saratoga-based Bonacio Construction is looking to have its plan to redevelop the former incubator building at 36 Elm St., as well as the Sandy’s Clam Bar building at 41 South St. and the Hot Shots building at 45 South St., along with the creation of new buildings along South and Elm streets, approved by the board.

The redevelopment and construction are broken into two separate phases.

Ethan Hall, architect with Rucinski Hall Architects and the new chairman of the city’s Planning Board, said that Tuesday’s meeting will be preliminary for the project. Hall is taking over for Dan Bruno, the former chairman and current Fourth Ward supervisor on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Bruno announced at last month’s Planning Board meeting that his resignation would take effect at the beginning of this month.

“We will declare our intent to act as lead agency for SEQR review,” Hall said. “This will start the 30-day clock running for any other interested agency to challenge our intent to be lead agency.”

A review is required by the State Environmental Quality Review Act, which requires state and local governments to look at environmental impacts and economic and social factors equally during the decision-making process.

As of Friday afternoon, Hall had not received his packet with materials for review.

He said Tuesday’s meeting would serve as a briefing for the board because the SEQR review cannot be completed until a lead agency is determined.

“This will be strictly an introduction of the project to the board and I don’t know if the public will be allowed to speak, although I am not opposed to hearing from the public at this meeting,” Hall said.

The two new buildings that will be created as part of the second phase of the project will create around 75 residential units and roughly 5,700 square feet of commercial space.

The first phase will take between a year and 14 months of construction before it is complete, according to Larry Novik, director of business development at Bonacio.

The Planning Board meeting will begin at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and will also be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

