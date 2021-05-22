Bonacio Construction, Glens Falls to negotiate sale of three city-owned parcels

GLENS FALLS — Representatives from Bonacio Construction are expected to meet with city officials in the coming weeks to begin negotiations that should see the company purchase and redevelop three city-owned parcels along the South Street corridor as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The negotiations will start just weeks after the city selected the Saratoga Springs-based construction company to develop its Market Square concept. The project is a key component of its DRI, a $10 million state grant awarded to the city in 2016 to rehab portions of the downtown area.
“We were selected as the qualified bidder. The contract for any land transaction is what we’re going to work toward,” said Larry Novik, director of business development for Bonacio Construction.
Novik said it’s possible negotiations fall through and the city looks for another developer to bring the project to fruition, but added he doesn’t believe there will be any issues.
He declined to discuss any details about the project, but said the city’s concept for the site is “very much in line” with the company’s.
As part of the project, the city is seeking to rehab a pair of dilapidated buildings near the corner of South and Elm streets, which sit adjacent to where the South Street Marketplace will eventually stand.
The marketplace, which will become the new home of the Glens Falls Farmers Market and host a number of community events, will be the centerpiece of the city’s DRI and is currently being developed by Envision Architects of Albany.
A concept by the city calls for restoring 36 Elm St. into a mixed-use facility that will feature a learning kitchen on the building’s first floor, where patrons can “attain skills to prepare nutritious and delicious food from locally grown agricultural products,” according to the request for qualifications released in March that lay out the city’s vision for the Market Square project.
The remainder of the building will be used for apartments or office space, according to the plans.
The city is also seeking to restore 45 South St. into a mixed-use building that can be used for restaurants, cafes, boutiques, shops, offices and residential dwellings.
Plans also call for a number of streetscaping enhancements along South and Elm streets, including new planting, lighting and curbing. The city is also seeking to resurface a portion of Elm Street with pavers and install movable bollards to close the roadway to provide additional space during community events.
In addition, the city is also seeking to construct a four-story mixed-use building and a multi-story parking garage that can accommodate around 300 vehicles at the South Street Community Pavilion, located at 22-33 South St.
The pavilion is currently used as a parking lot and hosts the Glens Falls Farmers Market during the summer. The market moves to Cool Insuring Arena during the winter months.
Novik said the company will be meeting with city’s DRI working group to discuss design details of the project. The working group consist of Mayor Dan Hall, Jeff Flagg, the city’s director of economic development, and members of the city’s Industrial Development Agency and Local Development Corp.
“What we’re going to be working on with the working group is to narrow down on the design specifics of what the three pieces of the project will be,” Novik said.
Flagg said the city’s vision for the project is only a concept, adding final plans will be developed by whoever the city issues a final contract to.
There is currently no timeline on when an agreement between the city and Bonacio Construction will be finalized, Novik said.
Bonacio Construction has developed several high-profile projects in the city over the years, including 14 Hudson Ave., a commercial mixed-use building that houses 80 luxury apartments next to Glens Falls Hospital.
Sonny Bonacio, the company’s owner, also owns 41 South St., the former home of Sandy’s Clam Bar, which sits adjacent to the DRI project.
Novik said the company has been monitoring the city’s progress over the last decade and have been impressed with what they’ve seen, particularly with the downtown business scene.
Contributing to that progress, he added, is an exciting thought.
“The liveliness of the downtown business scene has just gotten better year after year,” Novik said. “That’s what really what drew us in. Just seeing that constant pace of improvement and realizing that when you have that, people want to live near that so they can enjoy those amenities.”
