Bonacio Construction, Glens Falls to negotiate sale of three city-owned parcels

GLENS FALLS — Representatives from Bonacio Construction are expected to meet with city officials in the coming weeks to begin negotiations that should see the company purchase and redevelop three city-owned parcels along the South Street corridor as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The negotiations will start just weeks after the city selected the Saratoga Springs-based construction company to develop its Market Square concept. The project is a key component of its DRI, a $10 million state grant awarded to the city in 2016 to rehab portions of the downtown area.

“We were selected as the qualified bidder. The contract for any land transaction is what we’re going to work toward,” said Larry Novik, director of business development for Bonacio Construction.

Novik said it’s possible negotiations fall through and the city looks for another developer to bring the project to fruition, but added he doesn’t believe there will be any issues.

He declined to discuss any details about the project, but said the city’s concept for the site is “very much in line” with the company’s.