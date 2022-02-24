Bolton wastewater plant has first-of-its-kind technology

BOLTON — The quality of Lake George water will be improved by the first woodchip bioreactor to be used at a municipal wastewater treatment plant.

“The Town of Bolton has demonstrated that woodchips can be used to reduce the release of algae-causing nitrate into groundwater and a tributary that feeds Lake George,” a news release from the Lake George Association states.

The bioreactor will be used to filter nitrates from the wastewater, which have been proven to negatively impact Lake George water quality.

Nitrate is a chemical compound present in organic waste that, when discharged to water in high quantities and over long periods of time, can result in human and ecosystem health problems and foster the growth of algae.

Bolton’s wastewater treatment plant was constructed in the late 1950s and early 1960s and, like other plants of that era, is lacking the denitrification stage found in modern-day plants that converts nitrate to nitrogen gas and releases it harmlessly into the air.

A 27-month study, a follow-up to a 2016-17 study, showed that the bioreactor removed 38% of nitrate from the wastewater as opposed to the 0% removed from the water that did not flow through the woodchip bioreactor.

The news release explains that the bioreactor adds a wholly natural denitrification process to the plant’s treatment capabilities.

Wastewater is diverted from the treatment plant through the bioreactor, which is an underground cell, 20 feet wide and 100 feet long, filled with a bed of Adirondack woodchips 4 feet deep, and bacteria in the water then feed on carbon from the chips and take their oxygen from the nitrate, converting it to nitrogen gas.

The waterkeeper of Lake George, Chris Navitsky, said the LGA wanted to congratulate the town of Bolton on this new addition.

“We were very excited about the project. We want to congratulate the town for implementing this. It is the first known application of this technology in a municipal plant,” he said.

Navitsky hopes that the work done around the lake can lead as an example for other lakeside towns and villages.

“We think a lot of the work we do around Lake George can be a model for other communities that have similar plants that are lacking some of the technology to address nitrogen removal,” Navitsky said.

He said the problem was identified through the LGA’s frequent monitoring of areas that have potential impacts on water quality, noting that wastewater treatment plants were often a source.

“Our studies are what led to the replacement of the Lake George Village’s wastewater treatment plant,” Navitsky added.

The idea for use of the bioreactor is credited to the town’s engineer, Kathy Suozzo.

The project was funded by a $50,000 grant from The Fund for Lake George, which has now merged with the LGA.

The bioreactor began as a demonstration project in October 2018 and reportedly treated 30% of the plant’s wastewater flow until maintenance was required in June 2021.

After the success of the study, the town has applied for and was recently awarded a $246,000 grant from the New York State Water Quality Improvement project to construct two additional woodchip bioreactors on site.

All three bioreactors are projected to treat the 80,000 to 275,000 gallons of wastewater flowing through the plant each day.

Jana DeCamilla is a senior reporter who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

