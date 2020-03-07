Bolton traffic stop leads to drug arrests

BOLTON -- Two Vermont men were arrested Thursday after a traffic stop on the Northway led to a cocaine seizure, police said.

The men were in a vehicle that was stopped in the northbound lanes for an unspecified traffic violation just before noon, according to State Police.

Troopers determined two occupants of the vehicle had drugs, leading to felony charges against one and a misdemeanor against the other, records show. Police believe the men were transporting the cocaine, which amounted to about 8 grams, to a location in Essex County.

David A. Brown, 42, of Fair Haven, was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, records show. He was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

Earl C. Coombs, 47, of Fair Haven, was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance and released.

