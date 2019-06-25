BOLTON — Incumbent Supervisor Ronald Conover held onto his seat in Tuesday’s primary election, defeating former Supervisor Alexander “Zandy” Gabriels, 141-7, giving Conover a clear shot in the November election.
The race between Conover, who is seeking a sixth two-year term, and former three-term Gabriels is not the first time the two have faced off for the town’s top leadership spot. And this is the third time Conover has emerged the victor.
“I find the whole process invigorating,” Conover said Tuesday night. “I think it is an honor to serve the town of Bolton.”
Unseating Gabriels in 2009, Conover held onto his seat in 2011 and again on Tuesday, effectively ending Gabriels’ candidacy.
Tuesday’s primary bid was Gabriels’ one shot at taking back his seat because he does not have any other party lines to run on in November’s general election.
Conover, who is in his third year as chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, ran unopposed in the previous two elections, which is one of the reasons Gabriels said he was running again.
“No one should run unopposed,” he said in a previous Post-Star interview.
Running on a platform focused on his record of service to the town, Conover said on Tuesday night that he will continue to work on the sewer and water projects and park improvements.
Conover also has the Warren County Independence Party endorsement for the Nov. 5 general election.
In the Johnsburg Town Board race for two open Republican seats, Eugene Arsenault received 126 votes and Justin Gonyo had 94 votes, besting candidate Roger Mosher’s 28. Additionally, there were 88 write-in votes that Town Board member Peter Olesheski was hoping would get him the nomination. Olesheski mounted a social media-heavy write-in campaign after he did not circulate petitions to get on the ballot. The county Board of Elections will tabulate the names on the write-ins in coming days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.