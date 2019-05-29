BOLTON — Ronald Conover’s quest for another term as town supervisor is again being contested by one of his predecessors.
Conover and Alexander “Zandy” Gabriels will face off June 25 in a Republican primary for the town’s top elected position. Conover, who serves as chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, is seeking a sixth two-year term.
Gabriels served three two-year terms as Bolton supervisor between 2002 and 2007, then losing to Conover in 2009 and 2011. Gabriels also served two four-year terms on the Bolton Town Board.
Gabriels does not have any other party lines, so his candidacy would end if he does not win the primary.
Conover also has the Warren County Independence Party endorsement, so he will be on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election no matter what occurs June 25.
Gabriels, 69, said he wants to make a return to government out of concern about the town’s spending and budgeting practices, as well as a belief that no elected official should run unopposed.
“I think the guy is spending a lot of money,” he said. “The budget is going up by more than 2 percent every year.”
He said he could not identify specific expenditures that were not warranted, just that the Town Board seems to spend as much money as it can.
He said he agrees with Conover on his effort to keep the county’s sales tax sharing structure intact, an issue that has been of great debate on the county Board of Supervisors. Some supervisors believe the system does not fairly distribute money to all towns; towns like Bolton that have extensive waterfront property, benefiting from the system.
Gabriels said he attends the vast majority of town meetings, often the only spectator on hand, and is well-versed in town issues.
Conover, 68, has run unopposed during his last two runs for office, and said he plans to run again on his record of service. He is a retired planner and community development official who spent much of his career in central New York, but retired to Bolton with family. He is in his third year as chairman of the county Board of Supervisors.
“I just want to continue and finish what I started, keep moving forward in a positive direction,” he said. “We want to keep our good record of protecting Lake George as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Can't we get some new blood? Term limits for all elected officials at all levels of government no matter what side of the isle. These guys are like Rino's - Republican in name only. Looking for someone with a laser light focus on fiscal discipline
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.