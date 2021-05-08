Bolton schools to add COVID academic recovery program as part of $9.9 million budget

BOLTON — All programs would be retained and a summer-learning program would be added as part of the school district’s proposed $9.9 million budget.

The proposed spending plan is an increase of $160,445, or 1.64%, from the current year. The district’s tax levy would grow to $7.9 million, a 1.42% increase, which is at the district's cap.

Superintendent of Schools Michael Graney said the district will be adding a COVID academic recovery program this summer, but noted that most of the new spending deals with contractual obligations.

“I’d say that the primary increase is due to contractual obligations, like health insurance, salaries and those types of things,” he said.

Garney said that all of the district’s programs will remain intact and no positions will be eliminated.

One faculty member retired earlier this year, but the position has since been filled, he said.

The district will use $750,000 in fund balance to help offset the tax levy.

Garney said that taxes will likely only increase 3 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value as a result of the budget, but noted a final calculation will not be determined until later this year.