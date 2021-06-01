Bolton man injured in crash

BOLTON — A Bolton man was injured after crashing his car on Tuesday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 12:39 p.m. to a report of a rollover crash on County Route 11 in the town of Bolton. Robert F. Imbrosci Jr., 71, was traveling west when he failed to negotiate a sweeping left hand curve and exited the road on the north shoulder.

Imbrosci overcorrected and traveled across both lanes. He then left the road on the south shoulder and crashed along a large rock outcropping, according to a news release.

Imbrosci had minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Bolton EMS.

Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in this crash, according to police.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bolton Fire Department and Bolton EMS.

