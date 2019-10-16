{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Bolton Landing man was jailed Wednesday after he allegedly attacked and injured another man in a Queensbury home, according to State Police.

Everett M. Nix III, 48, was charged with first-degree burglary, a felony, for the 1 a.m. incident, police records show. No serious injuries were reported, and Nix was arrested a short time later on Nottingham Drive.

Nix allegedly went into a home without permission and attacked a man inside during a dispute over a woman, police said.

He was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

