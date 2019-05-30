{{featured_button_text}}

BOLTON — A Bolton man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop early Thursday on Route 9N, according to State Police.

Zebbin L. Blackbird, 33, was stopped at 12:05 a.m., according to the State Police public information website.

He was found to be intoxicated, and the DWI charge was elevated to a felony because he has a prior DWI conviction with 10 years, the website showed.

Blackbird was arrested in Warrensburg in 2014 on charges that allege he drove drunk with a child in his vehicle, according to a prior media report.

He was released pending prosecution in Bolton Town Court.

