BOLTON — A traffic stop on Boathouse Lane early Monday led to the arrest of a Bolton man on felony and misdemeanor charges, records show.
Ryan D. Murnane, 28, was stopped at 1:24 a.m., according to the State Police public information website.
He was found to be drunk and driving with a suspended or revoked license, and because of a prior driving while intoxicated conviction was charged with felony DWI, the website showed. He also was charged with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and ticketed for moving from a lane unsafely, according to State Police.
Murnane was released pending prosecution in Bolton Town Court.
