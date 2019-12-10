{{featured_button_text}}

BOLTON — A traffic stop on Boathouse Lane early Monday led to the arrest of a Bolton man on felony and misdemeanor charges, records show.

Ryan D. Murnane, 28, was stopped at 1:24 a.m., according to the State Police public information website.

He was found to be drunk and driving with a suspended or revoked license, and because of a prior driving while intoxicated conviction was charged with felony DWI, the website showed. He also was charged with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and ticketed for moving from a lane unsafely, according to State Police.

Murnane was released pending prosecution in Bolton Town Court.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments