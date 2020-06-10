Bolton Landing Farmers Market plans June 26 opening for season
0 comments

Bolton Landing Farmers Market plans June 26 opening for season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOLTON LANDING — The Bolton Landing Farmers Market will be open for the season on June 26.

The summer market featuring more than 30 vendors is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays through Sept. 4. at 5 Cross St.

The market will be practicing COVID-19 guidelines which includes wearing masks, practicing social distancing and hand sanitizing.

For more information about the market visit https://boltonlandingfarmersmarket.com or find them on Facebook.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News