Bolton Landing Farmers Market plans June 26 opening for season

BOLTON LANDING — The Bolton Landing Farmers Market will be open for the season on June 26.

The summer market featuring more than 30 vendors is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays through Sept. 4. at 5 Cross St.

The market will be practicing COVID-19 guidelines which includes wearing masks, practicing social distancing and hand sanitizing.

For more information about the market visit https://boltonlandingfarmersmarket.com or find them on Facebook.

