The Town of Bolton has recently started the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan and is seeking public input on the Vision, Goals, and Strategies needed to achieve a strong future for the community. The Comprehensive Plan serves as a guide for protecting and enhancing the Town, as well as identifying approaches to improving connectivity, livability, resiliency, and economic vitality.

Public Participation is an essential component of the Comprehensive Plan and the Town is looking to community members to provide critical input on future land use and development, along with ways to retain and grow the economic base for future generations.

Please join your fellow community members in completing the Bolton Community Survey in order to voice your unique perspective on the Town’s needs by scanning the QR code or by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZWT9WH6.

Throughout August and September, Information and Comment Boards will be available at Bolton Town Hall and other community locations to capture initial feedback on the Vision for Bolton. A Pop-Up Information Booth will also be set up periodically at the Farmer’s Market for in-person discussions.

Please visit boltonnewyork.com for additional participation opportunities and to stay up-to-date on the progress of the comprehensive planning process.

Kevin Schwenzfeier, Senior Planner, Laberge Group, (518) 458-7112 x 134 kschwenzfeier@labergegroup.com.Josh Westfall, Director of Planning & Zoning, Town of Bolton, 518-644-2893, westfall.j@town.bolton.ny.us.