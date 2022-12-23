Bolton Landing church to close after Christmas Eve service

BOLTON LANDING — Following the singing of "Silent Night" at Saturday’s 5 p.m. Christmas Eve service, the doors to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church will close after 123 years of serving the community.

“After all these years, I never wanted to be in a position to turn off the lights for the last time, but here I am,” said Norm Crisp, chair of the church’s trustees committee.

The white clapboard church at 19 Stewart Ave. has played a central role in the lives of many residents since being incorporated in 1899 by a small but ardent group of members. The church’s ranks increased considerably as the population in Bolton Landing grew during the early part of the 20th century. Over the decades, not only did membership expand, but so did the role of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church within the community.

With its spacious, finished basement that includes classrooms, a community room, and commercial-sized kitchen, the church became a hub for events ranging from craft fairs, Bible study gatherings, Girl Scout meetings, and the church’s famous Election Day dinners, a beloved ritual for nearly a century, that drew fans from across the county.

“Back then, the Town Hall was next door to the church,” remembered Bolton Town Historian Bill Gates. “You’d vote, then walk next door for a roast beef dinner. It was like a big party of community members visiting with one another at those long tables.”

In more robust times, the church pews were filled on Sundays, the choir was a dozen members strong, and songs and laughter could be heard ringing up the basement stairs during Sunday school classes.

But, like many places of worship throughout the country, attendance declined for a variety of reasons, including death, relocation, the pandemic, and just plain apathy, according to Crisp, who moved to Bolton Landing in 1999 with wife Roberta “Bobbi” Crisp.

“I think the pandemic gave some people the opportunity to get out of the habit, but church attendance was diminishing before that,” he said.

Three years ago, when the church’s chair and treasurer left for personal reasons, Norm and Bobbi agreed to take over the positions, provided there was help from other members.

“At the time, there were a dozen members active in helping with all that’s necessary to keep a church going: record-keeping, printing the programs, snow shoveling, ringing the bell, grass cutting … there are a lot of moving parts, and a lot of hands made it a whole lot easier,” he said.

But when regular attendees dwindled from double to single digits, it became clear what was imminent. Crisp said that even with help from a core group of members including Kim Markham, who counted offering donations and made the weekly deposits; and Anita Richards’ decorating of the altar each week, the workload became overwhelming.

Letters were sent seeking input from remaining members about which direction to take. The Upper New York State Conference of the United Methodist Church was consulted and, in the end, a vote was taken with the remaining 10 members who responded to the letters. Crisp said the decision to close the church was unanimous.

“We’re heartbroken that it’s closing, but there was no other recourse,” he said. “I’m 75 and my wife is 78.

“We remember when there were people in every pew,” he recalled. “It was a vibrant church. The problem is, younger folks stopped coming and we had no children attending.”

Not an easy decision

The vote to close the church may have been unanimous, but it wasn’t an easy decision for members, some of whom had grown up within its walls, like Anita Richards, who began attending Sunday school at Emmanuel United Methodist at age 6.

“I joined the choir before the age of 10 and we would process down the aisle past rows full of people,” she recalled. “My husband and I got married there in 1965; it’s just always been a part of my life.”

The 83-year-old Richards says it’s the interaction with fellow members she will miss the most.

“The Christmas Craft Fair and Ladies' Luncheon, Election Day dinners, Lenten suppers in the spring — there were a lot of friendships made that way.

“The last Election Day Dinner in 2019 had over 100 takeout meals and close to that number eating in the church,” said Richards. “But we couldn’t do it post-pandemic because there weren’t enough people to do the work. That’s why we have to close; we don’t have people to take on the positions that serve the church. It’s unfortunate, but that’s how it happened.”

A community hub

Gates said the Emmanuel United Methodist Church became a community hub after Bolton’s St. Sacrement Episcopal Church’s community center, Guild Hall, burned in 1964. “It wasn’t rebuilt and the shift fell toward the Methodist church in the center of town,” he said. “Because of its central location it was easy to trot to.”

Gates said the church’s closure isn’t surprising given the shifting demographics of the town.

“A lot of the locals have sold houses to second-home owners. Bolton doesn’t have as much of a year-round population, which has affected businesses in town, and unfortunately, affected the Methodist church.

“Let’s just say times are changing and Bolton is adapting,” said Gates, who also noted positive shifts in the community.

“When I was a kid, there were seven gas stations and six bars. Now there’s one gas station and several new upscale restaurants — and Bolton Landing is still a great place to grow up.”

The future

As the Christmas Eve service approaches, Crisp said he hopes the building and property can continue on in the capacity of a church and its mission. When the church closes on Dec. 24, Crisp said it will, by default, become the property of the United Methodist Church’s Upper New York Conference, which oversees more than 1,000 churches from Binghamton to the Canadian border and from eastern New York to Buffalo. There has been talk of the nearby Skye Farm Camp and Retreat Center, a Christian summer camp owned by the conference, using the buildings for camp activities and meetings.

Shelby Winchell, conference spokesperson, said the church building and its assets will continue ministry for the Bolton Landing area. She says residents and members can take comfort that the closure doesn’t mean the end. “Churches have life cycles,” said Winchell. “We have churches in our district close every year, and every year there are new places of worship springing up.”

“We think it would be great if this could remain a church-related entity instead of being sold off as a bed and breakfast,” said Crisp.

Richards also hopes the conference will become steward to the place that, in so many ways, stewarded a community with religious outreach, festive occasions such as baptisms and weddings, and too many funerals to count.

“I often think about the church and not having it as a place to go to anymore,” she said, her voice almost a whisper. “It’s very sad and disappointing, but I’ll be there Christmas Eve.”

There will be a 10 a.m. service Christmas Day at the Community Methodist Church of Chestertown at 11 Church St., which will include congregations from the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Bolton Landing, the RWJ (Riparius-Wevertown-Johnsburg) United Methodist Church, and the Pottersville United Methodist Church, led by pastors Kimberly Townsend and Arnold Stevens.