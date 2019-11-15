BOLTON — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire that destroyed a log cabin on Long View Lane on Thursday afternoon.
No injuries were reported from the blaze that was reported at 63 Long View around 2:15 p.m. Two vehicles parked near the house were destroyed as well.
Bolton Fire Chief Butch Lagoy said one person was left homeless by the blaze. The man was not home when the fire broke out, and was staying with a neighbor after the fire.
Lagoy the cause of the fire had not been determined, but it appeared the fire started in the garage. He said it did not appear suspicious, but the extent of damage made it difficult to quickly determine a cause.
A resident who saw smoke from about a mile or so away went to investigate and found the house on fire, the chief said.
Firefighters from departments around Warren County remained on scene into the late evening, as they had to shuttle water to the remote, hilltop dead-end road off Trout Lake Road.
Firefighters from Lake George, Chestertown, Warrensburg, North Queensbury, Hague, Luzerne-Hadley and Horicon provided mutual aid.
Warren County property tax records show Robert Veder and Mona Lisa Veder own the home.
