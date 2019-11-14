{{featured_button_text}}

BOLTON — A seasonal home on Long View Lane was damaged by fire on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Long View Lane, off Trout Lake Road. State Police were first on the scene, and determined the home appeared to be unoccupied.

Firefighters from Bolton, Lake George, Chestertown, Warrensburg, North Queensbury, Hague and Horicon were called out, as water tankers were needed because there are no hydrants in the area.

More details will be reported when they become available.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments