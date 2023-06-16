BOLTON — Bolton Free Library has been selected as one of 240 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities.

The library announced the news on Saturday saying that the grant is an American Library Association initiative that provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities.

The competitive award comes with a $10,000 grant that will help the library improve accessibility and entry.

“We are so thrilled to be chosen for this generous grant,” Megan Bake, library director said.

As part of the grant, Bolton Free Library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host a conversation with residents about improving accessibility and use the grant funds to add an additional sidewalk to better reach the entry ramp.

Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.

“This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents with disabilities better. It will help us improve our services to ensure everyone feels welcome and comfortable in our space,” Baker said.

Many patrons of the library use the ramp to better access the library for books, materials, programs and more. But the paved access from the parking lot to the entry ramp has a long diversion to the main street sidewalk before meeting up with the paved sidewalk to the entry ramp.

If interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, contact Baker at 518-644-2233 for more information.