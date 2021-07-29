Bolton Free Library postpones book sale

BOLTON — The Bolton library has postponed its book sale over COVID concerns.

The Bolton Free Library board of trustees met this week and voted to postpone, until further notice, the annual book sale.

"Over the past year we at the Bolton Free Library have worked very hard to keep our staff and patrons safe, while still working to meet our mission," an email to the community states. "The set-up for the book sale is very labor intensive and relies heavily on volunteers. This involves taking the books from our attic, a confined space, and working shoulder to shoulder to move them to the tents. Our volunteers are older, and this year are in short supply.

"As COVID cases are on the rise, including the delta variant, we are very concerned about this working arrangement."

The message also states that the space under the large tent is tight, "with little air flow on a still day."

"Our concern is with the many summer visitors who may choose not to be vaccinated and do not adhere to mask-wearing and social-distancing guidelines."

Library officials said the decision was a difficult one, but the safety of staff, patrons and volunteers is the main consideration.

The library is asking that donations of books not be brought to the library or left at the front door now. To arrange pickup at a residence, call Megan or Sarah at 518-644-2233.

