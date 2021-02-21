Bolton dock proposal draws opposition

BOLTON — Plans to construct a series of docks along Cotton Point Road in Basin Bay have drawn fierce opposition from some local residents, who say the proposal will disturb protected wetlands, add to overcrowding in the bay and lead to more people urinating in the lake.

Plans to build the docks were first discussed by the Lake George Park Commission during its January meeting, but were tabled after residents voiced concerns about the size of the project, which, at the time, called for seven “E-shaped” docks across four parcels, enough to accommodate 28 boats.

News about the opposition to the project was first reported by the Adirondack Explorer magazine.

The docks, which would be built by developer Michael Caruso, would accommodate four private residences with lakefront rights around a half-mile away, and would sit adjacent to protected wetlands.

“To add, what I consider is a commercial boat-house system, housing, what up to 28 boats for four residences? … That’s a concern,” said Craig Rivers, a Cotton Point resident who spoke in opposition of the proposal last month.

Rivers said the docks would lead to increased foot traffic along the narrow Cotton Point Road, making it difficult for emergency vehicles and other traffic to pass.