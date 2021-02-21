Bolton dock proposal draws opposition

BOLTON — Plans to construct a series of docks along Cotton Point Road in Basin Bay have drawn fierce opposition from some local residents, who say the proposal will disturb protected wetlands, add to overcrowding in the bay and lead to more people urinating in the lake.
Plans to build the docks were first discussed by the Lake George Park Commission during its January meeting, but were tabled after residents voiced concerns about the size of the project, which, at the time, called for seven “E-shaped” docks across four parcels, enough to accommodate 28 boats.
News about the opposition to the project was first reported by the Adirondack Explorer magazine.
The docks, which would be built by developer Michael Caruso, would accommodate four private residences with lakefront rights around a half-mile away, and would sit adjacent to protected wetlands.
“To add, what I consider is a commercial boat-house system, housing, what up to 28 boats for four residences? … That’s a concern,” said Craig Rivers, a Cotton Point resident who spoke in opposition of the proposal last month.
Rivers said the docks would lead to increased foot traffic along the narrow Cotton Point Road, making it difficult for emergency vehicles and other traffic to pass.
There is no parking along the road, but Rivers said he doesn’t believe people utilizing the docks will adhere to the policy as they look to load up their boats with supplies for a day on the lake.
A lack of bathroom facilities is also a concern, Rivers said.
“They egress into a public road with no walkways, and the only toilets that are available would either be the wetlands or the lake,” he said.
Rivers’ concerns were echoed by several of his neighbors, who said they have witnessed people urinating in the lake or wetlands on a regular basis.
The bay, they said, is a popular destination in the summer, with dozens of boats mooring at a time, some of whom illegally use preexisting docks.
Additional docks, they argue, will only exacerbate the problem.
“Once you have a lot of docks, unauthorized marina activity not only could go on, but has gone on in a very worrisome way. … This size expansion raises the specter,” said Judith Resnik, a resident whose family has owned property in Basin Bay for more than 60 years.
But representatives for Caruso said many of the concerns raised by residents predate the dock proposal and they argue that the project would help to mitigate the issues since the dock owners would have a stake in protecting the lake.
“These docks don’t exist, so whatever problems are already there, have nothing to do with this proposed development,” said Robert Gregor, an attorney representing Caruso.
The proposal was eventually tabled by the Park Commission. But the commission is expecting to discuss a revised proposal at its next meeting on Wednesday.
The revised plans call for four docks rather than seven, but is still facing opposition from residents.
Dozens of public comments have been submitted about the plans ahead of the Feb. 23 meeting in opposition of the project.
To review the plans and find out how to attend the virtual meeting, visit: https://on.ny.gov/2NI4rlM.
