Bolton dock proposal approved by Lake George Park Commission

The docks would accommodate four homes that would be built just under half a mile away.

The U-shaped docks would be built with steel piles in order to tolerate icing, while the L-shaped docks would be removed each winter and stored at the home of the dock owners.

“We’ve modified the application to be tailored specifically to what the individual lot owners are looking to build,” said Devin Dickinson, an engineer for the project.

Still, residents around Cotton Point submitted over 100 letters expressing their concerns about the project, and around a dozen spoke out against the proposal during a Zoom teleconference call on Tuesday, which included around 80 participants.

No one spoke in favor of the project.

Instead, many argued the proposed sundecks would obstruct the views of the lake and the project as a whole would result in people walking along the narrow road, which would result in obstructed traffic and create a safety hazard for pedestrians since there is not lighting along Cotton Point Road.

Several questioned whether the dock owners would adhere to the “no parking” ordinance along the roadway and questioned how the docks would be removed and each boat would be launched without obstructing traffic.