Bolton dock proposal approved by Lake George Park Commission

BOLTON — The Lake George Park Commission on Tuesday approved plans to construct a series of docks along Cotton Point Road, despite fierce opposition from local residents, who argued the structures would create a safety hazard along the narrow roadway and add to overcrowding in Basin Bay.
Developer Michael Caruso received approval from the commissioners to move forward with the project — which includes four docks and a pair of sundecks spread out over four parcels — by an 8-1 vote. One member of the commission was absent and did not vote.
Commissioner Catherine LaBombard, who said she wanted additional information on the proposal, was the lone dissenting vote.
“Right now I can’t vote ‘yes’ on this project,” she said.
The approval was conditioned on just one dock being built on each parcel and that each dock would be used strictly for residential purposes only.
The project first went before the Park Commission last month, and, at the time, consisted of seven covered “E-shaped” docks. The project was tabled after residents expressed concerns about the size of the project.
But revised plans to build a pair of “U-shaped” docks with sundecks and a pair of “L-shaped” docks were submitted to the Park Commission shortly after the Jan. 26 meeting.
The docks would accommodate four homes that would be built just under half a mile away.
The U-shaped docks would be built with steel piles in order to tolerate icing, while the L-shaped docks would be removed each winter and stored at the home of the dock owners.
“We’ve modified the application to be tailored specifically to what the individual lot owners are looking to build,” said Devin Dickinson, an engineer for the project.
Still, residents around Cotton Point submitted over 100 letters expressing their concerns about the project, and around a dozen spoke out against the proposal during a Zoom teleconference call on Tuesday, which included around 80 participants.
No one spoke in favor of the project.
Instead, many argued the proposed sundecks would obstruct the views of the lake and the project as a whole would result in people walking along the narrow road, which would result in obstructed traffic and create a safety hazard for pedestrians since there is not lighting along Cotton Point Road.
Several questioned whether the dock owners would adhere to the “no parking” ordinance along the roadway and questioned how the docks would be removed and each boat would be launched without obstructing traffic.
“At night there is literally not light on that road. So, people are going to be egressing directly from a boathouse onto a public road with no shoulder to walk on,” said Craig Rivers, a local resident whose family has owned property in the Basin Bay area for decades.
But the commissioners ultimately decided that property owners are entitled to a dock if their lakefront properties meet the requirements under Park Commission guidelines.
“Unfortunately, this is one of those situations where we got some property that obviously a majority of the residents approve of the way it looks right now and they don’t want it changed. Unfortunately, they don’t own the property so they can’t do that,” said Bruce Young, chairman of the Board of Commissioners.
“We have an implicit understanding in our regulations that if a piece of property satisfies the minimum regulations for a dock, then a homeowner is entitled to a dock,” he added.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.