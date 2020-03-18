Bolton couple home after whirlwind European escape

The trip to Athens was off the table, and the plan now was to get back to New York. But trying to get back home turned into a bigger nightmare than they could have imagined.

Cascading travel restrictions and an inability to get onto the few remaining flights to the United States, which were booked and overbooked, led to some harrowing moments and rapidly changing plans.

Monday morning, after hours working with travel agents, plans for a flight from Vienna to Frankfurt, Germany and then to Newark, New Jersey were booked. But getting to Austria was problematic, with public transportation all but shut down.

And with Austria locking its borders, Mr. Trudsoe, 38, wouldn't be allowed to leave the country if the flight fell through.

"If we don't get out, I am stuck in Austria indefinitely," he said. "My blood pressure was going crazy."

So Mrs. Trudsoe's father's boss took them to Austria, where they found a border "that looked like World War II" with armed soldiers, Mr. Trudsoe said.

They made it to Vienna, but learned their flight was canceled. They tried to re-book but were put on a waiting list. Finally, a spot opened on a flight from Vienna to Munich, Germany and then on to Newark.