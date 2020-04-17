Bolton Community Church rings bell every night at 7, wants other churches to join to honor essential employees

BOLTON LANDING — The bell at the Bolton Community Church usually rings on Sundays to let people in the lake-side hamlet know that church is open.
The church is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Rev. Scotty Matthews has started ringing the 1825 bell every evening at 7 p.m., inspired by a video he saw of people in New York City who cheer every night at 7 p.m. for essential employees.
“Everybody in the city,” Matthews said, “they open up their windows, and go out on their balconies, some go on rooftops, you can hear cars beeping, but they all just beat pans and beep horns and scream and holler every night at 7 o’clock to show their appreciation for all the medical workers that are down there fighting this invisible enemy that we have right now.”
He was so moved by the gesture, he started ringing the 3,500-pound bell 50 times every night, once for every state. Unlike the automated bells many churches have today, the old bell that sits in the tower at the Bolton Community Church can only be rung by pulling a thick braided rope in the main entrance of the church.
When church services were still happening, he would let congregation kids pull the rope.
“Sometimes they forget to let go of the rope and they go flying up into the air,” he said.
Matthews' twin sons Brady and Brody and toddler Jackson have been helping their dad pull the bell at night. Matthews expects the bell can be heard clear across the lake.
His wife’s sister is a cardiac nurse in Iowa.
“We know so many people that are nurses that do so many things, that take exceptional care for people,” Matthews said. “It’s just a way of bringing appreciation to it.”
Matthews live-streamed the bell ringing for several nights on the church’s Facebook page. He is hoping to bring some positivity and light to this dark time.
“When you turn on the news, everything is negative. It’s always this party bashing this party, and I get it, it’s part of our life,” he said, “but we need to move on past this and say listen, ‘forget political affiliations. We need to fix this and we need to move forward, because there are people involved.’”
He’s hoping other churches in the area will follow suit and start ringing their bells — whether automated or not — at 7 p.m. each night.
“How awesome would that be,” he said, “if all the churches in Glens Falls, Queensbury that have bells, at 7 o’clock we all ring it in unity.”
