Bolton Community Church rings bell every night at 7, wants other churches to join to honor essential employees

BOLTON LANDING — The bell at the Bolton Community Church usually rings on Sundays to let people in the lake-side hamlet know that church is open.

The church is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Rev. Scotty Matthews has started ringing the 1825 bell every evening at 7 p.m., inspired by a video he saw of people in New York City who cheer every night at 7 p.m. for essential employees.

“Everybody in the city,” Matthews said, “they open up their windows, and go out on their balconies, some go on rooftops, you can hear cars beeping, but they all just beat pans and beep horns and scream and holler every night at 7 o’clock to show their appreciation for all the medical workers that are down there fighting this invisible enemy that we have right now.”

He was so moved by the gesture, he started ringing the 3,500-pound bell 50 times every night, once for every state. Unlike the automated bells many churches have today, the old bell that sits in the tower at the Bolton Community Church can only be rung by pulling a thick braided rope in the main entrance of the church.

When church services were still happening, he would let congregation kids pull the rope.

“Sometimes they forget to let go of the rope and they go flying up into the air,” he said.