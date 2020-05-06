Bolton business owners unhappy with revaluation

If the year is a financial disaster, a townwide adjustment to assessments could be made next year, Hayes said.

She is also the assessor for Horicon, where, in 2013, residential assessments were adjusted downward by 3%, she said. That sort of adjustment is unlikely to satisfy business owners whose assessments have jumped by 50% or more, however.

Kept in the family

Worth Russell, owner of The Point Cabins, with seven cabins on Huddle Bay, said the pandemic could freeze his income at zero. He needs a license from the state Department of Health to operate, and so far this year, he hasn't gotten it.

"We have no income coming in for the foreseeable future," he said.

The business is not particularly profitable — he made about $11,000 last summer on gross revenue of $95,000, he said — but it has been in his family since the 1950s.

"It was my grandmother's place," he said. "Every year, we scrape by. I don't know what to do. I have a problem with not being allowed to work, then having my taxes go way up​."

His assessment went up about $400,000 — from $1.3 million last year to $1.7 million under the revaluation — and his taxes went up about $1,500.