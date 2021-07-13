Bolton brewery releases 'Help Wanted' IPA in bid to find workers

At the brewery, Murnane said his business has increased 75% each month compared to last year, which has made the lack of workers even more difficult to navigate.

“We’re slammed,” he said.

He offers a “competitive wage” in line with businesses in the area, he said, and an applicant’s salary is based on their prior experience.

Still, Murnane said he has heard from some workers who would rather collect the enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which Congress extended through September earlier this year as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

“I can’t prevent them from doing it, but we offer a very competitive salary for the area,” Murnane said. “We see what everyone else is paying, and to be quite honest, I think we try to do a little better.”

He plans to brew another batch of Help Wanted in hopes of finding the workers he needs.

“We’re going to keep producing it at a mass quantity until maybe the situation is over or maybe until September,” he said. “I don’t know if this will extend. There’s some fear that the work shortage can extend a little longer, but we’re trying to figure that out.”

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

