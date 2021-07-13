Bolton brewery releases 'Help Wanted' IPA in bid to find workers

BOLTON — Branden Murnane is hoping a New England-style IPA will hold the answer to his staffing woes.
Like dozens of small business owners throughout the region, Murnane has struggled to find workers at his Bolton Landing Brewing Co. this summer. He has been trying to fill three positions in his taproom for months.
“I’ve posted on all the online websites for jobs and for jobs in the area, and we’re not even getting people looking,” he said.
Desperate for help, Murnane and his staff were throwing out ideas on how to attract workers during a meeting last month.
They decided to print help wanted ads on the cans of their latest brew, which was released last Friday and is named "Help Wanted."
“We figured since we were sending beer out into distribution, why don’t we send an advertisement?” Murnane said.
Brewed with Amarillo strata and centennial hops, Help Wanted is a juicy take on a classic style of beer, and offers a “tongue-in-cheek” look at the labor shortage bothering businesses throughout the country.
“Fan of our beers, like this juicy New England-style IPA? Got some free time on your hands? It sounds like you should try enjoying these great beers as a member of the Bolton Landing Brewing family!” the advertisement reads.
The beer has been “wildly popular” among customers and has given local business owners a bit of a chuckle, Murnane said.
“It’s a little tongue-in-cheek, but hey, everybody is going through this and on the back of the can is how you can get a job,” he said.
Employers in all sectors of the local economy have struggled to fill positions this summer, said Gina Mintzer, director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.
She said a number of factors are to blame for the shortage, including a lack of J-1 foreign workers, enhanced unemployment benefits and difficulties workers face in finding child care and transportation.
“It’s not any one issue,” she said. “There are multiple issues at play.”
Asked if low wages were a factor, Mintzer said she has talked with businesses offering hourly wages between $15 and $26 that are struggling to find help.
“The worker shortage is everywhere,” she said.
The Lake George region has become increasingly popular since the pandemic hit, as tourists seek outdoor recreation amid concerns about traveling by air.
Mintzer said some businesses in the village have reported this past June was their busiest on record even without Americade, the touring motorcycle rally responsible for bringing upwards of 50,000 people into the region.
At the brewery, Murnane said his business has increased 75% each month compared to last year, which has made the lack of workers even more difficult to navigate.
“We’re slammed,” he said.
He offers a “competitive wage” in line with businesses in the area, he said, and an applicant’s salary is based on their prior experience.
Still, Murnane said he has heard from some workers who would rather collect the enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which Congress extended through September earlier this year as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
“I can’t prevent them from doing it, but we offer a very competitive salary for the area,” Murnane said. “We see what everyone else is paying, and to be quite honest, I think we try to do a little better.”
He plans to brew another batch of Help Wanted in hopes of finding the workers he needs.
“We’re going to keep producing it at a mass quantity until maybe the situation is over or maybe until September,” he said. “I don’t know if this will extend. There’s some fear that the work shortage can extend a little longer, but we’re trying to figure that out.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.