Bolton approves roughly $9.76 million school budget

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

BOLTON — All programs would be preserved in a roughly $9.76 million budget adopted last week by the Bolton Board of Education.

The budget increases spending by $165,775, or 1.71%, over the current year. The tax levy would increase by 1.94% to $7.849 million, which is under the district’s 2.42% cap.

At a glance Bolton Central School District 2019-2020 budget: $9.593 million

2020-2021 budget (proposed): $9.757 million

Spending increase: $163,775, 1.71%

2019-2020 tax levy: $7.699 million

2020-2021 tax levy (proposed): $7.849 million

Tax levy increase: $149,479, 1.94% (cap is 2.42%)

School board: Timothy Daken and Jesse Foy are running for two three-year seats.

Vote: June 9, by mail-in ballot

Superintendent Michael Graney said one position is being eliminated through a retirement. There are no other changes at the district, which has about 176 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.