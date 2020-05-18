Bolton approves roughly $9.76 million school budget

BOLTON — All programs would be preserved in a roughly $9.76 million budget adopted last week by the Bolton Board of Education.
The budget increases spending by $165,775, or 1.71%, over the current year. The tax levy would increase by 1.94% to $7.849 million, which is under the district’s 2.42% cap.
Superintendent Michael Graney said one position is being eliminated through a retirement. There are no other changes at the district, which has about 176 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
About 79% percent of the district’s budget is funded through property taxes. Only about 9% is funded through state aid. Because Bolton has a large property tax base with high-value property, the district receives relatively little in state aid.
Bolton is set to receive $857,265 in state aid, which is an increase of 0.85%.
The district is also tapping $750,000 from its fund balance.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voting is strictly by mail-in ballots that are due June 9.
There are no special propositions. Timothy Daken and Jesse Foy are seeking two three-year seats on the Board of Education.
