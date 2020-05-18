Bolton approves nearly $10 million school budget

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOLTON — All programs would be preserved in a $9.953 million budget adopted last week by the Bolton Board of Education.

The budget increases spending by $165,775, or 1.71%, over the current year. The tax levy would increase by 1.94% to $7.849 million, which is under the district’s 2.42% cap.

Superintendent Michael Graney said one position is being eliminated through a retirement. There are no other changes at the district, which has about 176 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

About 79% percent of the district’s budget is funded through property taxes. Only about 9% is funded through state aid. Because Bolton has a large property tax base with high-value property, the district receives relatively little in state aid.

Bolton is set to receive $857,265 in state aid, which is an increase of 0.85%.

The district is also tapping $750,000 from its fund balance.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voting is strictly by mail-in ballots that are due June 9.

There are no special propositions. Timothy Daken and Jesse Foy are seeking two three-year seats on the Board of Education.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

