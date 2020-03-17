Bolton announces new restrictions to town facilities
Bolton announces new restrictions to town facilities

BOLTON — The town of Bolton announced a host of changes Tuesday to town operations out of concern about slowing coronavirus spread.

Town Hall will be closed to the public until further notice, and a reduced town staff will be on hand. The town Community Center and Senior Center will also be closed.

Town Supervisor Ron Conover said the town landfill will remain open and staffed, but residents will have to dump their own trash, and punchcards will not be punched.

Town zoning and planning boards have been cancelled through April.

For more information, call 518-644-2444.

