Boil-water order now in effect in village of Argyle

ARGYLE — The village of Argyle put a boil-water order into effect Thursday night after completing repairs to a water main on Route 40.

The boil-water order is in effect for all users of the village of Argyle water system until further notice, officials said in a news release issued Thursday evening.

"In order to ensure that disease causing organisms do not exist in your drinking water, you must boil water or use bottled water, certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health, for all culinary uses. All tap water for human consumption should be boiled at a rolling boil for at least 1 minute and then cooled prior to use," the news release said.

Officials are asking water users to conserve water "as much as is reasonably is possible."

A notification message was sent to area residents by the Washington County Department of Public Safety using NY-Alert. To receive notifications, sign up at alert.ny.gov.

