 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boil-water order now in effect in village of Argyle
0 comments

Boil-water order now in effect in village of Argyle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Boil-water order in effect for Argyle

ARGYLE — The village of Argyle put a boil-water order into effect Thursday night after completing repairs to a water main on Route 40.

The boil-water order is in effect for all users of the village of Argyle water system until further notice, officials said in a news release issued Thursday evening.

“In order to ensure that disease causing organisms do not exist in your drinking water, you must boil water or use bottled water, certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health, for all culinary uses. All tap water for human consumption should be boiled at a rolling boil for at least 1 minute and then cooled prior to use,” the news release said.

Officials are asking water users to conserve water “as much as is reasonably is possible.”

A notification message was sent to area residents by the Washington County Department of Public Safety using NY-Alert. To receive notifications, sign up at alert.ny.gov.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lindsey Godfrey pleads guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News