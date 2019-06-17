{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — A boil water order was lifted Monday in the village of Whitehall after repairs were made on a water valve. 

The boil water order was in place for the area east of Poultney Street of Park to Buckley Road and Buckley Road to the school campus.

Water was shutoff late Wednesday night and into Thursday for the repairs.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the State Department of Health Glens Falls District Office by calling 518-793-3893.

