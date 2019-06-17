WHITEHALL — A boil water order was lifted Monday in the village of Whitehall after repairs were made on a water valve.
The boil water order was in place for the area east of Poultney Street of Park to Buckley Road and Buckley Road to the school campus.
Water was shutoff late Wednesday night and into Thursday for the repairs.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the State Department of Health Glens Falls District Office by calling 518-793-3893.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.