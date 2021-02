Boil water order lifted for Argyle

ARGYLE — The boil water order for users of the village of Argyle water system has been lifted.

The order had been issued on Thursday at around 7:20 p.m. after repairs were completed to fix a broken water main on Route 40.

The order was lifted at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

