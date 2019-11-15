{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — A water main break has resulted in another boil water order for village of Whitehall residents.

Repairs were made overnight, but followup tests must be performed until the water is declared safe for drinking.

When a boil water advisory is in effect, bottled water should be used for drinking or cooking, or tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least two minutes (and then allowed to cool) before consumption/use in cooking.

 For additional questions or concerns, please contact the Village of Whitehall Department of Public Works at (518) 499-1575.

This is at least the fourth boil water order in Whitehall over the past year.

