Boil-water notice lifted for Hudson Falls, Fort Edward
A boil-water notice that had been in effect for the Hudson Falls water system, including users of Fort Edward Water District 1, was lifted early Friday afternoon, officials announced. 

The boil-water notice was put into effect because of a malfunction at the Hudson Falls water plant. The malfunction caused instances of no water or low water pressure to areas of Hudson Falls and Fort Edward Water District No. 1, which covers from the village/town line south to the area of the Dollar General store.

The problem was repaired and water service restored to all areas of the system.

"The Hudson Falls Water Department thanks everyone for their understanding and assistance," officials said in news release Friday. 

