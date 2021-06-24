 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boil water notice issued for Argyle
0 comments

Boil water notice issued for Argyle

{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE — A boil water notice was issued Thursday evening for users of the village's water system after a leak was discovered on Route 40 near Elm Street.

The leak is expected to be repaired by Friday afternoon, but water was scheduled to be turned off for residents by 8 p.m. Thursday night in order to make repairs, according to a news release.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 24

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: RSVP of Warren and Washington Counties

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News