Boil water notice issued for Argyle

ARGYLE — A boil water notice was issued Thursday evening for users of the village's water system after a leak was discovered on Route 40 near Elm Street.
The leak is expected to be repaired by Friday afternoon, but water was scheduled to be turned off for residents by 8 p.m. Thursday night in order to make repairs, according to a news release.
The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.
Chad Arnold
reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, Moreau, Queensbury, Washington County
