CHESTER — A boil water notice is in effect for the Pottersville water district due to a broken water main on Olmstedville Road.
Town officials said residents should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.
People will be informed when tests show that they no longer need to boil your water.