Boil water notice in effect for parts of Hudson Falls and Fort Edward

HUDSON FALLS — A boil water notice is in effect for parts of Hudson Falls and Fort Edward because of a malfunction at the Hudson Falls water plant.

The malfunction caused instances of no water or low water pressure to areas of Hudson Falls and Fort Edward Water District No. 1, which covers from the village/town line south to the area of the Dollar General store, according to a news release.

The issue has been repaired and water service restored to all areas of the system at this time.

Bottled water should be used for drinking or cooking, or tap water should be brought to a boil for at least two minutes and then allowed to cool before consuming or using in cooking.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0