BOLTON — The town of Bolton has issued a boil water advisory following a water main break on Lake Shore Drive, according to officials.
Water customers between 4608 and 4770 on Lake Shore Drive should bring water to a rapid boil for at least a minute and allow it to cool before consumption.
The order will be lifted after two days of clean samples. For more information contact the New York State Department of Health Glens Falls District Office by phone at 518-793-3893.
For the latest updates visit www.boltonnewyork.com and view the public notices.
