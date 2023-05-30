Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A boil water advisory is in effect for the village of Argyle after crews repaired a major leak in the water system on Tuesday night.

Workers spent much of the day locating the source of the leak in the water system on Sheridan Street, which caused unplanned interruptions in the water supply within the village.

Repairs were completed and service was restored as of 9:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Boil water notices are common with major leak repairs because water systems can be susceptible to contamination when there's a significant loss of pressure.