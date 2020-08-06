Body pulled from Hudson River in Hadley

HADLEY — The body of a missing person was pulled out of the Hudson River Thursday evening near the Hadley bridge following a nearly hour and a half search.
The person was said to have been underwater for 20 minutes before the call came across the scanner at about 4 p.m.
Rescue crews pulled a body from the river at about 5:15 p.m, according to a Post-Star reporter on scene.
Multiple roads were closed redirecting traffic while water rescue teams worked the area below the Hadley bridge known for swift currents, whirlpools and rapids. The Sacandaga River meets the Hudson River just past the bridge while a calm Hudson River weaves its way north through the Adirondacks north of Hadley Park.
A staging area was setup on Bay Road near Route 9N in Lake Luzerne using a private dock and water access. The area is popular with boaters, kayakers and paddleboarders as the river bends and turns downstream toward Corinth.
Initial reports from the scene claimed an individual jumped from bridge, but this could not be confirmed by authorities on Thursday. The bridge rises at least 50 feet above the water.
State Police took to skies via helicopter to assist with the search circling the area as State Forest Rangers, Warren County sheriff's officers and multiple fire and ems personnel looked on from atop the Hadley bridge as crews worked below in the water.
The Corinth dive team worked the scene from the river.
This is the second water rescue in two days in the region. A Bronx resident drowned in Lake George on Wednesday and his body was recovered Thursday morning by State Police.
Adam Colver is the online editor at The Post-Star. He manages The Post-Star's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and poststar.com. He can be reached at acolver@poststar.com.
