Two bodies found in house fire wreckage in Warrensburg

"He was a congenial guy. Everybody liked him," York said.

"He was a legend around town," Alexander said. "Everyone knew Doug."

York said Strodel had been ill in recent months, but friends who stopped by the fire scene on Tuesday said they saw him in recent days, and he had been upbeat.

The Strodels lived in the home with a number of dogs and cats that also hadn't been located.

Smoke rose from the cellar as a backhoe was being used to pull apart the remnants of the home, with state and county fire investigators looking over what was removed.

There was little but a foundation and chimney remaining above ground. Alexander said the structure burned and collapsed.

Warren County Deputy Fire Coordinator Scott Combs said a county plow truck driver spotted the fire and reported it. The home was fully engulfed in flames, with little remaining at that point.

"He (the plow truck driver) had gone by an hour earlier and didn't see anything," Combs said. "When he went by an hour later as he finished his route, it was pretty much gone."

"We got to the scene and it was on the ground," Alexander, who was first on the scene, said of the home.