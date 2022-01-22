BOCES seeks more aid for career and technical programs

Career and technical education students say the programs give them an opportunity to learn something that interests them and pick up valuable skills that they can use to head right into the workforce.

Greenwich student Kiersten Alling is enrolled in the heavy equipment program.

“I like how we’re out and about on the job sites and really learning stuff we’re actually going to need to know,” she said during the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES Legislative Breakfast on Friday. The event was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brayden Shattuck, of Queensbury, is studying environmental conservation. Shattuck also enjoys the program.

“It really prepares me for what the future will be like when I finally do get a job,” he said.

Kate Lott, a business partner with Saratoga Honda, said there is a tremendous demand for skilled automotive technicians and dealerships are competing for talent.

“It’s been very difficult. We’re driving each other’s costs up,” she said.

Technicians used to start at about $15 to $16 per hour. That has increased to $20, according to Lott.

“We’ve had to pass those costs onto our clients,” she said.

Lott said they need to find people because the average age of their technical staff is about 55 years old.

Jeremy DeLor graduated from the CTE program and now owns a residential construction company that does everything including patios, kitchens and bathrooms.

DeLor said he believes without the head start provided by the CTE program, he would not have been able to get to the point of owning his own business at a young age.

He said he got to learn about the industry by working with actual construction companies.

“You get more in depth with certain things and really prepares to get you out in the field,” he said.

One of the goals of superintendents is to get the Legislature to increase the amount of aid for CTE programs.

Greenwich Superintendent Mark Fish said one of the issues is that the state provides aid on only the first $30,000 of the salary of a CTE instructor. That aid amount has not changed in two decades, but the average salary of an instructor has increased during that time.

Fish said school districts are making up the difference in cost.

Hartford Superintendent of Schools Andrew Cook, chairman of the BOCES Chief School Officers Advocacy Committee, said school officials are lobbying for the state to increase that number to $67,000. That would save districts from having to incur those out-of-pocket costs.

“We could potentially send two or three more students to CTE programs,” he said.

Increasing CTE is one of three legislative priorities. Cook said the second one is to make sure that districts receive adequate increases in school aid. Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing $31.3 billion in school aid, which is an increase of $2.1 billion, or about 7%. She is also proposing to increase Foundation Aid under the state formula, which takes into account a district’s population and income level.

In addition, Cook said Hochul is proposing setting a floor so that districts would receive at least a 3% increase — regardless of their enrollment.

Cook said that would help schools that have experienced a decline in population. Fewer students does not necessarily equate to cost savings, he added, because districts have fixed costs such as annual increases in salaries and health insurance and retirement benefits.

Cook said the other priority is a request for the state to increase the threshold for small construction projects from $100,000 to $250,000. These projects do not require a special vote but are included in school districts’ budgets.

“School districts and communities value these projects because they can be completed quickly and efficiently and often address items identified in our building conditions survey,” he said.

However, Cook said the $100,000 does not go very far, especially when soft costs are taken into account. About $85,000 worth of construction can be done.

The $100,000 amount has not changed since 2002, according to Cook.

“We feel that this increase is more in line with the actual cost of construction,” he said.

Because the event was virtual, BOCES culinary students had prepared a box of baked goods that were distributed to attendees ahead of time.

Among the legislators who were on the Zoom call were state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury; state Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon; and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.

This was the last legislative breakfast for District Superintendent James Dexter, who is retiring in August.

Dexter thanked the lawmakers for their support.

“We are so privileged to have such caring and wonderful legislators,” he said. “Thank you for everything you’ve done and for paying attention to our needs. We’re really appreciative.”

BOCES Board President John Rieger thanked Dexter for his service.

“We wish you well in your new endeavors — whatever they might be,” he said.

