BOCES says summer special education not possible

Special education summer programs won’t be offered by the local BOCES this year, Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES Superintendent James Dexter announced Wednesday.
“We just can’t pull it off,” he said at the Reopening Washington County committee meeting Wednesday morning. “We announced today we aren’t offering the programs.”
The state rules for safe classrooms to avoid the spread of coronavirus would not have worked, he said.
“The guidance is they have to be seated, 6 feet apart, at desks,” he said. “These children are clinging to an adult. They do it all one-on-one.”
They have been “begging” the state Education Department for guidance specifically for special education students, he said.
“The state Education Department just refused to answer questions,” he said.
Going against the guidance might be good for education, but what if a student got sick?
“The legal liabilities are insane,” he said. “We will get sued, no doubt about it, either way.”
Not offering the programs this summer has significant impacts on students’ development, he added.
“This is really a problem,” he said. “It’s not where we want to be, but it’s where we are.”
School districts also offer year-round school for some special education students. Dexter predicted many districts would follow his lead and skip in-person special education this summer.
Fall is still up in the air too, he said.
School districts don’t yet know what the state will require for busing, hallways, bathrooms, lunch, recess and other group gathering points.
“There’s real practical concerns,” he said.
To avoid crowds, he acknowledged that the simple answer could be to stagger the number of students in school each day.
“People say, ‘Why don’t you just split the kids up?’” he said. “Parents have to go to work. If you’re a second grader, you can’t stay home by yourself. It’s just not going to work.”
He predicted that parents would prefer distance learning over part-time school.
“It’s almost an all or nothing solution for parents,” he said.
But that may not be true. Many parents have reported great frustration with working from home while also supervising distance learning.
However, as workplaces open up, parents are now struggling to find safe child care. Since children, especially young children, tend to be resistant to wearing masks and do not naturally stay 6 feet apart, there may be no safe alternative to staying home, which could be impossible with workplaces reopening.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.