BOCES says summer special education not possible

School districts also offer year-round school for some special education students. Dexter predicted many districts would follow his lead and skip in-person special education this summer.

Fall is still up in the air too, he said.

School districts don’t yet know what the state will require for busing, hallways, bathrooms, lunch, recess and other group gathering points.

“There’s real practical concerns,” he said.

To avoid crowds, he acknowledged that the simple answer could be to stagger the number of students in school each day.

“People say, ‘Why don’t you just split the kids up?’” he said. “Parents have to go to work. If you’re a second grader, you can’t stay home by yourself. It’s just not going to work.”

He predicted that parents would prefer distance learning over part-time school.

“It’s almost an all or nothing solution for parents,” he said.

But that may not be true. Many parents have reported great frustration with working from home while also supervising distance learning.

However, as workplaces open up, parents are now struggling to find safe child care. Since children, especially young children, tend to be resistant to wearing masks and do not naturally stay 6 feet apart, there may be no safe alternative to staying home, which could be impossible with workplaces reopening.

